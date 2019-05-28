Kenneth I. Meyer

MONONA-Kenneth I. “Ken” Meyer, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1926, in Janesville, the son of Walter and Angeline (Ritchie) Meyer.

Kenneth married Helen Hanko on Oct. 29, 1949 in Cazenovia. He met Helen after returning from his service in the US Navy. He proudly served during WWII aboard the USS Proteus and was the last surviving charter member of VFW Post No. 7591.

Ken worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years (which is also where he met Helen). In 2012, he was honored to be able to travel to Washington with the Badger Honor Flight. Ken was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He had a great sense of humor and loved to cook.

Ken liked to watch car racing and was a great outdoorsman, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and teaching kids how to fish. He always had the latest and greatest new gadgets and was the neighborhood handyman who was always willing to help others.

Ken treasured the time he spent with his family, who will miss him dearly.

Ken is survived by his sons, Michael (Susan) Meyer and William (Guadalupe) Meyer; daughter-in-law, Tenley Meyer; seven grandchildren, David (Teresa) Meyer, Richard Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Lisa Meyer, Sarahi Ibarra Burgos, Gema Cordero Burgos, and Omar (Bianca) Fernandez Burgos; four great-grandchildren, Lillian Meyer, Jackson Meyer, Kendra Ibarra Burgos, and Jakiya Woods; sisters, Jean (Robert) Leach, Doris Price, and Bonnie Hart; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald "Bear" Meyer; sister, Florence Johnson; and three brothers-in-law, Richard Price, John Hart and Lyle Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Ken’s memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



