Kenneth H Zingg, 89, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care.

Ken was born in Madison, WI on April 2, 1930 to Herman and Rose Zingg. Unfortunately, Herman died a year later from polio.. When Ken was 4, Rose married Gilmore Aavang and the family moved to Mt. Horeb, where Ken graduated from high school in 1948.

In 1950, Ken married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Holmes in a candlelight service at the Mt. Horeb ELC. Ken and JoAnn were blessed with four children, who were raised in the home they built in Verona in 1958. Ken retired from the US Post Office after 36 years as a rural mail carrier. He then worked for Verona Parks and Recreation Department for 8 enjoyable years.

Ken always said he was so grateful for his life and the love he felt for JoAnn and their family. He was very active in the Verona community as he participated as a volunteer fireman; dressed as a hobo clown in parades, refereed high school football for 25 years, taught Sunday School, served on the School Board and City Council, sang in the church choir and participated in several local theater productions. His favorite role was "The Happy Wanderer".

Ken enjoyed driving on and photographing the Wisconsin Rustic Roads and several of his photos are featured in the WI Rustic Roads Tourism booklet. Ken and JoAnn looked forward to their annual color trips to northern Wisconsin and spending their winters on St. George Island, FL.

Ken was a loyal and true friend to many. He treasured his 32 years with AA. He will be sorely missed and remembered as friendly, compassionate and loving to all.

Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnn; his children, Michael (Sherri), Nancy, Mark (Kathy) and Susan Leadholm (Tom); grandchildren, Heather, Casey (Rebecca), Aimee (Erick), Amber (Brian), Joe (Brittan), Charlie, Paisley (Louis), Kevin (Pam), Corey, Hannah, Tyler, Kim and Kate; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ken's family would like to thank the staff at the UW Hospital ICM and Agrace HospiceCare for your extraordinary care.

Please join us in a celebration of Ken's life on August 10, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona, WI beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Lord welcomes you, Ken.