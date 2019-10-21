Kenneth Erfurth

Kenneth A. Erfurth, age 86, passed away with his son, Vince at his side on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

He was born in Madison on November 11, 1933, son of Emmett and Edna Erfurth. Kenneth was united in marriage to Irene McSherry on January 23, 1954. Together they were married for 49 years and raised two sons.

Kenneth was self - employed most of his life and worked for the University. He enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers.

Kenneth is survived by his sons Vince (Audrey) Erfurth and Steve Erfurth; granddaughter Amy (Mark) Perkins. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, brother Ron and sister LaVonne.

Graveside services will be held at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Ridgeway on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Special Thank you to St. Mary's Cardiac Clinic and Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care.

