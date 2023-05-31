Kenneth Elwood Levake Obituaries Obituaries May 31, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Elwood Levake, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Brookdale Middleton Stonefield. Private services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth Elwood Levake Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Madison police called to Lush 30 times in 6 months before deadly shooting Man flees Monona officer on Beltline at more than 100 mph, police say Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Car-van crash in northwestern Wisconsin kills 2, injures 12 others, including 3 critically Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say Latest News Protesters rally in support of six-year-old boy killed in La Crosse Co. Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Not guilty plea entered for man charged in Oregon Rotary Bike Trail sexual assault Man flees Monona officer on Beltline at more than 100 mph, police say Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say More News