Kenneth D. Sundwall, Jr., 65, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where military rites will be accorded at 7:00 p.m. by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. The family requests you wear something that reminds you of Ken. Memorials may be made to the Kenneth Sundwall Jr. Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ken was born on June 24, 1953 in Ray, Arizona, the son of Kenneth Sr. and Betty (Webb) Sundwall. Ken served in the United States Navy from September 1971 until his honorable discharge in September on 1975. He served time in the Vietnam War on the USS Quapaw. Ken was united in marriage to Kimberly Bierman on May 13, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ken enjoyed taking photographs, playing guitar, and working on computers.

Ken is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kim; two daughters, Kirstyn Knott and Kathryn Thompson; two step-daughters, April (Matt) Johnsen and Kari Coates; three grandchildren, Tyler, David, and Jane; five step-grandchildren, Alexis, Dakota, Payton, Remington, and Wyatt; two sisters, Peggy Cherry and Penny Nichols; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Norma Bierman; two sisters-in-law, Jean (Lee) O’Flahrity and Teresa Bierman; brother-in-law, Ron (Beth) Bierman; and his little buddy, Vinny, and faithful fur friend, Chico. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela Toliver.