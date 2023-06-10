MADISON - Kenneth C. Belanger, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home. He was born on July 6, 1932, in Rhinelander, the son of Gladys LeDuke and Charles Belanger.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Rich, as a Sonar Class A from 1950-1953. He was united in marriage to Dolores Belsky on Aug. 15, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa. They moved to Rhinelander, and they had three children. He then joined the Madison Police Department, working from 1958-1964. He owned Nip and Sip and started KC’s Rolling Pizza while still a police officer. He owned Belanger Supper Club and later managed Heritage House, Barnabys and Bally’s Tom Foolery. Kenneth purchased the Appliance Service Center in 1979. Along with his family, they grew the business and rebranded it to ASC1, INC. He retired in 1994.
Kenneth enjoyed golfing and was proud of his hole-in-one. He was also a huge Packers fan. Kenneth loved watching his family grow and especially loved being with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. He loved all things North Woods and traveling to Canada with Dolores and their five children.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Dolores; children; James (Marilyn), Kenneth Jr., Victoria (Dennis) Hull, Daniel (Rhonda) and Steven (Donna); all the beautiful grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchild; and spiritual son in Christ, Father Michael T. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Charles; and dear grandson, Erik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
Memorials may be gifted in Kenneth’s name to AgraceHospice Care, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Friends of Agnes Foundation, which are all tax-exempt organizations.
A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care to Ken.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4