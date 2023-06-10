Kenneth C. Belanger

MADISON - Kenneth C. Belanger, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home. He was born on July 6, 1932, in Rhinelander, the son of Gladys LeDuke and Charles Belanger.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Rich, as a Sonar Class A from 1950-1953. He was united in marriage to Dolores Belsky on Aug. 15, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa. They moved to Rhinelander, and they had three children. He then joined the Madison Police Department, working from 1958-1964. He owned Nip and Sip and started KC’s Rolling Pizza while still a police officer. He owned Belanger Supper Club and later managed Heritage House, Barnabys and Bally’s Tom Foolery. Kenneth purchased the Appliance Service Center in 1979. Along with his family, they grew the business and rebranded it to ASC1, INC. He retired in 1994.