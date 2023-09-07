Kenneth A. "Ken" Kleinheinz

MONONA - Kenneth A. “Ken” Kleinheinz, age 76, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1947, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Herman and Dorothy (Patton) Kleinheinz.

Ken graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1965. He served from 1965 to 1971 in the US Navy as an electrical repairman. Ken married Diane Hinkel on Aug. 8, 1970, in Madison, Wis. He worked as a truck driver in the Madison area, retiring from the American Red Cross in 2009.