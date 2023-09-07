MONONA - Kenneth A. “Ken” Kleinheinz, age 76, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1947, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Herman and Dorothy (Patton) Kleinheinz.
Ken graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1965. He served from 1965 to 1971 in the US Navy as an electrical repairman. Ken married Diane Hinkel on Aug. 8, 1970, in Madison, Wis. He worked as a truck driver in the Madison area, retiring from the American Red Cross in 2009.
Ken enjoyed bowling, chili cook-offs, fishing, coaching his children’s sports and making wine. He was an avid Packers, Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR fan. Ken was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Knights of Columbus 531, Knights of Columbus Clowns, VFW Post 7591 and American Legion Post 534.
Ken is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Laura Eisele and Kathy Kleinheinz; son, Daniel (Juline) Kleinheinz; five grandchildren, Curtis Eisele, Andrew Eisele, Taryn Strait, Kaylee Kleinheinz and Christian Kleinheinz; great-grandchild, Zayne Eisele; brother, Thomas (Rosemary) Kleinheinz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, with Father Mark Foley presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church or the charity of one's choice in Ken's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
