Kenneth "Ken" Michael Smith, age 49, passed away unexpectedly at work on Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born in West Allis on July 6, 1970 to Michael L. and Susan M. (Taylor). Ken was united in marriage to Gladys Grimesey at Wind Lake, WI. on May 18, 2002. Ken enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and boating on Lake Wisconsin. Ken and Gladys could often be found cruising on one of Ken's 3 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.

He was well known in Merrimac and operated Lake Wisconsin LawnCare for over 10 years, and served his community as a member of the Merrimac Volunteer Fire Dept. recently retiring after 6 years of service. Ken was currently employed with YRC Trucking and previously Hotline Trucking. Ken's hardworking work ethic will live on through his gift of organ donation.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys; daughter, Cindy (Joe) Renderman; his mother, Sue Taylor-Smith; step mother, Sandra Smith; step-children, Shawn (Matt O'Donahue) Winkler, and Tonya Winkler; 3 grandchildren, Preston, Layne and Jackson. Ken is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his dad, Michael.

As memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. A gathering will follow at the Merrimac Fire Dept., 120 School St., Merrimac.