Kelly Jean Polesky

Kelly Polesky, age 44 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon at the Freedom In Christ Assembly, 409 4th Street, Baraboo, Wisconsin with Pastor Randy Zeman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Kelly was born November 12, 1974 in Platteville, Wisconsin. She attended high school in Baraboo and graduated in 1993. She married Mickael Polesky, Jr. 11 years ago at Haskins Park in West Baraboo. Kelly was a loving and dedicated wife and mother and took great pride in this. She enjoyed traveling especially on her Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Mickael; sons, James Sellers, Sean Sellers and Cody Polesky; a daughter, Courtney Polesky; mother, Gayle (John) Fortune; a brother, Ryan Voigts; sisters, Tanya Voigts, Amy Voigts and Charlette Voigts, family, extended family and close friends and her beloved pups, Tinker, Oscar and Scooter.