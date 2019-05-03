Kelly J. (Archibald/Wohlers) Gausmann

WATERLOO-Kelly J. (Wohlers) Gausmann, age 57, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1962, in Graceville, Minn., the daughter of Marlus and Donna (Cronen) Wohlers. Kelly graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1980. She married Alan Gausmann on June 7, 2014, in Lyndon Station.

Kelly was a loyal employee working as a housekeeping manager for the Fluno Center since its opening nineteen years ago. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time outdoors. Kelly enjoyed camping with her husband Al and spending weekends with her family by the pool. She was always there for anyone that needed anything, and she was the glue that kept everyone together.

Kelly had an infectious personality and touched the lives of everyone she met. She never spoke an ill word about anyone and had the special quality of being able to find the positive in any situation.

Kelly was an amazing cook and she made a mean chicken alfredo that everyone enjoyed. Being with her family and friends brought her the most joy in life. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply.

Kelly is survived by husband, Alan Gausmann; son, Josh Archibald; daughter, Samantha (Justin) Madsen and their children, Charlee and Easton ; parents, Marlus and Donna Wohlers; step-children, Laurie (Pete) Janutolo and her children, Lydia, Danialle, and Sandra; Brooke Vinje (Mark Brown) and her son, Shane; Tracey Gausmann and her children, Bentley, Kyleigh, and Brantley; and Jason (Haley) Gausmann and their son, Breckin; siblings, Debbie Huemmer, Steve Wohlers, and Tami (Joe) Licari; Alan's siblings, Gary Gausmann (Margie), Vicki Brown, and Karen Poley; and numerous family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, with Jeff Meyer presiding. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

