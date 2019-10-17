POYNETTE - Kelly A. Rear, age 61, of Poynette, passed away surrounded by her children and her husband on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

She was born on April 9, 1958, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Jerome and Mary (Wieski) Mistele.

Kelly graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1977. She married Mike Rear on Dec. 12, 2012, in Portage, Wis. Kelly worked as a custodian for the Lodi school district for 17 years, and she loved and adored her job along with the children and the staff. She was always in the holiday spirit and loved being with her family. Kelly was a huge fan of the Badgers, Packers and the Brewers, and she loved collecting cow figurines.

Kelly loved spending time with her entire family, and she was always at her happiest being with them. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. We will always remember her as a fighter.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Mike Rear; her daughters, Ashley (Danny) Ballweg and April (Dan) Rockhill; son, Aaron (Karolina Kuenning) Arnold; brothers, Mike Mistele, Tom (Nancy) Mistele, Pat Mistele and John (Teri) Mistele; sisters, Mary (Rick) Gamer, Susie McDonald and Margaret (Dondi) Nelson; grandchildren, Kingston Galetka, Dennis Ballweg, Devin Ballweg and Kurtis Arnold; father-in-law, Ron (Loletia) Rear; bother-in-law, Brad Rear; sisters-in-law, Joann Rear and Becky (Greg) Dockter; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Joe McDonald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair Street, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with Father Scott Jablonski and Father Jerry Zhanay concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main Street, Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the 7th floor of St. Mary's Hospital and the staff of SSM Hospice Home Health for their wonderful care.

