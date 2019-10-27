Kelley Campbell McGuiness

My husband of forty years, passed peacefully at home. He was a most amazing man, one could say 'genius' as he mastered all he pursued. Music, skiing and scenic photography were his passions.

Born in Chicago, IL, Kelley attended the Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva, WI. He went on to attend college at Eastern, AZ. He played drums in the band and in that year, played on the football team. He was drafted into service and selected the Navy. Kelley was fortunate enough to have logged hundreds of hours of flight time in the Cessna his father owned. He was a shoe in for flight school in the Navy and was assigned to aircraft carriers, during the Vietnam War. Kelley was a Captain when he mustered out.

We met in Lake Geneva, WI and had a nomadic lifestyle we thoroughly enjoyed. We liked to call it 'reverse retirement'. We lived full time in our RV and traveled the West, working at ski mountains, National Parks, Campgrounds, hotels, restaurants. There is not enough space to tell you what an amazing man Kelley was. I shall miss him greatly.

In February 2018, Kelley was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon cancer and underwent a right hemicolectomy. He fought his battle with all the energy and grace with which he lived his life. Kelley had several cancer blogs in which he encouraged others to live life to the fullest and not to just 'wait to die'. In September this year, the cancer accelerated and, finally, took this vibrant man.

Those who preceded him in death have welcomed him home. They need not be named. I am his only surviving family.

Kelley saw 'the green light' and raced to embrace his next adventure.