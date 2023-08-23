Keith Ryan (Vaughn) Anderson

MADISON - Keith Ryan (Vaughn) Anderson, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, at the age of 35, of a suspected drug overdose.

Keith “Keifer” was born on March 22, 1988, in Madison, to Eddie and the late, Doris Vaughn. Through foster care he came to live with the Curt and Terri Anderson family on and off from 1989 through the 1990s, where he was adopted in 1999.