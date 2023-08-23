MADISON - Keith Ryan (Vaughn) Anderson, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Aug. 18, 2023, at the age of 35, of a suspected drug overdose.
Keith “Keifer” was born on March 22, 1988, in Madison, to Eddie and the late, Doris Vaughn. Through foster care he came to live with the Curt and Terri Anderson family on and off from 1989 through the 1990s, where he was adopted in 1999.
Keith graduated from Cambridge High School in 2007. He was a good worker and worked many jobs, most in the construction industry. Keith was a happy child and had a good heart, but his adult life was troubled and plagued with mental health issues, and eventually, drugs.
Keith was preceded in death by his biological mother, Doris Vaughn; and grandparents, Evan and Opal Harrison, and Raymond and Virginia Herritz. He is survived by his adoptive parents and family, Curt and Terri Anderson, Cambridge; sister, Leah (Todd) Furseth, Cambridge; brothers, Chris Anderson, Cambridge, and Jason (Ashly) Anderson, Cambridge; and two nieces, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Gunderson Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please make a donation, in Keith's name, to a local homeless shelter, soup/food kitchen, or meal center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
It’s Me
Hey, you guys, don’t feel guilty,
It was just my time to go.
I can see you’re feeling sad,
I can see the tears still flow.
My life’s journey ended early,
The path I chose was short.
You all tried your best to change it,
But in the end, it was for me to sort.
I know I caused you sadness,
I know I caused you pain.
But I was captured by these demons,
They wouldn’t set me free again.
They took away my freedom,
They took away my choice,
And when they got their hooks in,
You could hear it in my voice.
There are times I tried to fight them,
There was a time I nearly won,
But they come back and overpowered me,
I had nowhere left to run.
I haven’t really left you guys,
I am closer than you know,
I will be the whisper in the wind,
I will be everywhere you go.
One day you will all forgive me
One day you will understand
And when your time on earth is done
I will be waiting to take your hand.
~Jacqueline A. Grieve
