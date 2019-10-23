Keith Richard Bush, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at home.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of James and Myrtle (Morrison) Bush. Keith graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1966. After graduation he married Karen Gray and they had two children Kevin and Kristi. Keith began working at Oscar Mayer in 1966 and retired in 1996, after 30 years of service. After he retired, he went to work for Rouse Management and stayed for 20 years until his death.

In 1974, Keith met the love of his life, Jan McCollough. After 14 years they wed in Las Vegas on April 12, 1988.

Keith was a car enthusiast, he loved spending time customizing his Big Red Truck and putting together puzzles featuring the cars he enjoyed. He was an avid bowler and recreational golfer and loved spending time with family and friends. Keith and Jan took many trips with their travel companions. He loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events, watching the Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. He was an amazing father and family man and he was always there whenever anyone needed anything.

Keith is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Kevin (Michelle); daughters, Kristi (Raymond) Theel and Michele Knudtson; grandchildren, Corey Grieshammer, Danielle Boekholder, Aaron Bush (Hannah Zoller), Taylor Knudtson, Zach Bush and Ryan Knudtson; step-granddaughter, Miranda (Drew) Collicott; brothers, James (Karen) Bush, Alan (Lori) Bush and Todd Bush; and brother-in-law, Steve (Nicki) Borquist. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

