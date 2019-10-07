Poynette – On September 27, 2019, Keith R. "Wolfie" Wolf, age 35, gave his life in defense of his family.

He will forever be remembered in the hearts of all who knew him as a hero that was devoted to all those he loved.

Keith was born December 31, 1983 in Oshkosh, Wis., to Darrell L. Wolf and Mary (nee Will) Eisele. He spent his early years in rural Kansas, was a 2002 graduate of Deerfield High School, and spent a brief period living in Suffolk, VA. It was during this time in Virginia that he met his beloved wife while she was on vacation, and soon followed her home to Wisconsin to build a life together. It was not long before he found his true calling in life as a devoted husband and caring and gentle father.

Throughout his time with us on this earth, he enjoyed many things. His time with friends was often spent on the softball fields, in the woods hunting, or on the water boating. However, he's probably best remembered for his passion during Badger games and his boisterous chants of "GO PACK GO" on Sundays. Family time for Keith often included camping trips, fishing, quiet nature walks, teaching his children all he could – often through the discovery channel – and regularly dancing around the kitchen. As his friends all know, he always struggled to find pants that could withstand his signature dance moves. Perhaps his most notorious trait, however, was his ability to instantly transform into the biggest kid in the room and put a smile on the face of every child in his life. His family is forever grateful for his persistence to always kiss them goodnight.

In death, Keith was reunited with his furry companion, Hurley; brother, Darrell F. Wolf; paternal grandparents, Franklin and Gertrude Wolf; and maternal grandparents, Vernon C. and Mary E. Will.

Left to cherish his memory always and forever are his wife, Sarah; son, Darian; daughter, Kaylan; mother and step-father, Mary and Doug Eisele; father, Darrell L. Wolf; brother, Jesse Wolf; nieces, Bailey and Bella; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Gayle Quam; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Blaze Quam; niece, Mariska; nephew, Ryker; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Keith, as you always said, we love you to the moon and back, but today our love must stretch far beyond the limits of our universe.

Special thanks to the Columbia County Sherriff's Department.

The family will receive those wishing to pay their respects on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County Highway C, DeForest, WI 53532. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Christian funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in the name of Keith Wolf Memorial Fund has been created at DMB Community Bank, PO Box 419, DeForest, WI 53532.

Ephesians 4:31-32 – Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.

