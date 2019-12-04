Keith Lloyd Brassington

MARSHALL/MADISON – Keith L. Brassington, age 71, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 29, 2019.

Keith was born on January 3, 1948 in Madison, WI to Lloyd and Elaine (Hauglen) Brassington. He grew up on the north side of Madison and attended East High. Keith was an accomplished mechanic and also an avid outdoorsman, building and repairing fishing rods. He also worked a number of years in the logging industry and his latter years, Keith worked in a bait shop. Keith was a big time gardener and would share his produce with anybody and everybody he knew. Keith was a man of few words but his actions spoke louder than words.

Keith is survived by his brother Bruce (Cheryl). He is further survived by other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill (Steve) Clarke.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

