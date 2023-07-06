Keith Claude Burrow peacefully drifted off this mortal coil on June 11th, 2023. He was taken from his loved ones at the young age of 62 by that vile disease named cancer at City of Hope Hospital in Zion, Illinois. He was a stubborn and free-spirited soul; he fought right up to the very end. Keith was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Ervin A. and Wilma (Kriedeman) Burrow on January 29th, 1961, the youngest of 6 children.
After graduating from Fort Atkinson High school in 1979, Keith continued on to UW Whitewater majoring in technology. Being an innovative and progressive man, Keith moved to Illinois to continue his education at the College of Lake County. He earned his master’s in computer science and worked as an IT specialist, most recently for Booz Allen Hamilton at the J. Zablocki VA hospital in Milwaukee. Keith very much enjoyed his career and would talk extensively about the constantly changing technology that he continued to explore. He would at times speak passionately to his audience about a new gadget and eventually realize he was talking way over our heads when our eyes started to glaze over. Keith was a big thinker, not much for small talk and enjoyed a good debate, if you could keep up.
Slapstick comedy was Keith's thing, especially The 3 Stooges. He'd quote them at random and then laugh at himself. He was known for his cleverness and dry wit, always an amusement and at times, quite quirky. He was a Svengoole fan, tuning in every Saturday night for the latest spoof that MeTV had to offer. Keith loved to laugh and he had an infectious one, his favorite actors and comedians were Rodney Dangerfield, Don Rickles, Mel Brooks and Foster Brooks. The greats. He liked good music too, The Zombies, AC/DC, Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix, KISS, Grand Funk, to name a very few.
At home, Keith enjoyed puttering in the kitchen, trying new recipes. At the end of the day his favorites were the simple comfort food his mom had prepared. Lasagna, tuna noodle casserole and meatballs in tomato soup over mashed potatoes, and especially his dad’s hotdish, the good stuff.
Sports were always a passion for Keith, playing volleyball in high school and the “beer leagues” with his brother Jim. He'd watch anything and was very knowledgeable on most. He followed the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team faithfully, cheering on his favorite, Duncan Keith. Keith was never a silent observer when any game was on, the household and most likely the neighbors knew exactly what his opinion and thoughts were on whatever is playing across the TV. Family get togethers would get quite loud if a game was on.
We know Keith is at peace. He has the best seat in the best comedy club the universe has to offer. He's reconnected with his family that have gone on before him. Knowing Keith, with a now endless supply of Godiva chocolate, he's taking a good look about and working it out in his head how he's going to improve this new world around him.
Keith leaves behind his loving family to miss him, his sister, Nancy Boos, brother, Jim (Patty), and sister in law, Sue Burrow. Nephews and nieces, Christopher, Missy and Mikel Burrow, Alexis (Tanner) Taylor, Brian Burrow, Richard (Crystal) Meyer, James (Joanna)Meyer and Grant Meyer. Keith is further survived by 9 great nieces, 5 great nephews, 4 great-great nieces and 2 great-great nephews.
Those that drifted off before him are his parents, his brothers, Russell and Ervin R., and his sister, Karen. Also, his brothers in law Tom Boos and Richard Meyer, and nephews Mark Burrow and Joshua Banks.
Keith's funeral will be held on Saturday, July 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will start at 9, and the service will be at 11. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be lunch served in the basement at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials if desired may be gifted to the J. Zablocki V.A. hospital in Milwaukee WI, the VFW Auxiliary Post 1879, Fort Atkinson WI, or the Wounded Warriors Project.
"Long you live and high you fly, and smiles you give and tears you'll cry, and all you touch and all you see, is all your life will ever be." ~ Pink Floyd
"Hope for the best. Expect the worst. Life is a play. We're unrehearsed" ~ Mel Brooks
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.