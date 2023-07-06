Keith Claude Burrow

Keith Claude Burrow peacefully drifted off this mortal coil on June 11th, 2023. He was taken from his loved ones at the young age of 62 by that vile disease named cancer at City of Hope Hospital in Zion, Illinois. He was a stubborn and free-spirited soul; he fought right up to the very end. Keith was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Ervin A. and Wilma (Kriedeman) Burrow on January 29th, 1961, the youngest of 6 children.

After graduating from Fort Atkinson High school in 1979, Keith continued on to UW Whitewater majoring in technology. Being an innovative and progressive man, Keith moved to Illinois to continue his education at the College of Lake County. He earned his master’s in computer science and worked as an IT specialist, most recently for Booz Allen Hamilton at the J. Zablocki VA hospital in Milwaukee. Keith very much enjoyed his career and would talk extensively about the constantly changing technology that he continued to explore. He would at times speak passionately to his audience about a new gadget and eventually realize he was talking way over our heads when our eyes started to glaze over. Keith was a big thinker, not much for small talk and enjoyed a good debate, if you could keep up.