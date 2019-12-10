CAMBRIDGE-Keith C. Baal, age 58, of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Clara (Smerud) Baal.

Keith graduated from LaFollette High School in 1979 and received his associate degree from MATC in diesel mechanics. He married Sara Cripe on Sept. 17, 1994, in Las Vegas, Nev. Keith was a real estate broker for over 30 years, most recently as owner of Baal Real Estate. He was a drummer for several local bands. Keith enjoyed working on cars and was very good at fixing things whether it was mechanical issues or life problems. Keith loved cats, gymnastics, tennis, craft beer and pickled herring.

Keith is survived by his wife, Sara; sister, Diane Baal; brothers, Dennis Baal and Allan Baal; nephew, Zach Baal; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery at a later date.

