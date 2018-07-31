Monona- Keith "Bo" Steffen age 61, of Monona WI passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness, at home on July 25, 2018.

He was born in a small farming town Luxemburg IA. His father once said "no fence could keep him in."

Keith definitely was a free spirit. He had an eye for details after working as a drywaller for 40 years.

Keith loved animals, old county music, traveling, hunting, fishing, racing, classic cars, trucks and Harley's. Bo was always tinkering on a bike or vehicle with friends. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor. Bo was always cracking jokes or playing pranks. Keith cherished every moment with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Steffen; grandson, Trent Steffen; step daughter, Christina (Matt) Legris; step grandchildren, Aurora and Avery Legris; sister, Diane (Donny) Lansing; brother, Clyde (Hazel) Steffen; ex spouse, Kathy Pusateri; and many nieces and nephews. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Mildred (Schieltz) Steffen; brother, Glen Steffen; and step son, David Moes.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland, WI. Friends may greet the family from 12 noon until the time of services Saturday. Please share your memories by posting Tributes.

