Keith A. Leighty, 93, of Platteville, WI, died on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Orchard Manor, Lancaster, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Keith, the son of Clement and Agnes (Ludwig) Leighty was born on November 27, 1924 in Grant County, Wisconsin. He graduated from Buck Wheat Ridge School and Platteville High School. He served in the United States Army from 1950 1952 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Pollman on June 10, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. She preceded him in death on August 29, 1998.

Keith and Liz farmed on Buck Wheat Ridge, raising dairy and beef cattle, during the early years of their marriage. They then moved to Platteville where Keith was employed at UW-Platteville for over 20 years. Keith was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. He and Liz enjoyed fishing, a good dinner out with friends and family and traveling to see the Western and Southern states, but there was no doubt that Keith’s greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and spending time with them.

He is survived by his loving and caring daughter, Deanna (David) Koralesky; three grandchildren, Steven Koralesky (Samantha Parfrey), Katie Koralesky and Krysta Koralesky; sister, Joan Kuehl; brother-in-law, Harvey Mitchell and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Anna Marie Leighty, Doris Murphy, and Patricia Mitchell, brothers, Darrell, Ora, Donald and James Leighty.

Keith’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Park Place, Orchard Manor and St. Croix Hospice.