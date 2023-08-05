Kayla L. Beale

COLUMBUS – Kalya Ann Beale, age 31 of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Kayla was born in Madison on April 25, 1992, the daughter of William G. and Jean M. (Wilkey) Beale. She moved to North Carolina in 2005, where she attended Porter Ridge High School, graduating in 2010.
Kayla enjoyed bartending and spending time with her dogs. She returned to Sun Prairie in 2018. Most recently, she was employed with The Bank of Sun Prairie as a loan processor, which she excelled at. She loved the people she worked with as well as the customers.
Kayla did a lot of volunteering and loved it all. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family. She had a close relationship with her mom Jean, her dad, Bill, and his dog, Louis. Kayla fiercely loved her friends and family. She loved her sisters, Candice and Kortney, who were also her best friends.
Kayla is survived by her father, William Beale; mother, Jean (Mac Anderson) Beale; sisters, Candice M. (David) Flood and Kortney A. (Nate) Haville; brother, Nathan R. Beale; grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Beale; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Wilkey; uncle, Brian Beale; and aunt, Beth Haley.
A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kayla will be missed dearly and was loved by many. Thank you to everyone, especially Mary Sellnow.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.