Kayla L. Beale

COLUMBUS – Kalya Ann Beale, age 31 of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Kayla was born in Madison on April 25, 1992, the daughter of William G. and Jean M. (Wilkey) Beale. She moved to North Carolina in 2005, where she attended Porter Ridge High School, graduating in 2010.

Kayla enjoyed bartending and spending time with her dogs. She returned to Sun Prairie in 2018. Most recently, she was employed with The Bank of Sun Prairie as a loan processor, which she excelled at. She loved the people she worked with as well as the customers.