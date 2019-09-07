Kaye Marie Lokowich, age 60, passed away August 18, 2019 in North Carolina.

She was born December 30, 1958. Kaye is survived by her sons; Cale (fiancé Alisa) Villano, Logan Swanson, Quinn Swanson, her mother Andrea Lokowich, brothers; Mark (Mary) Lokowich, Mike (Sharon) Lokowich, sister Ann Miller (Dave Winegar) Miller, and brother Paul (DeAnne Dillan) Lokowich, three grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kaye was preceded in death by her father, John Lokowich, and a daughter, Andrea Swanson.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison WI. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery.

Please share your memories.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406