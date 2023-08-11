Kay Roherty passed away August 4th,2023 at Agrace Hospicecare, Fitchburg. Kay was born November 12, 1950. She was a graduate of Madison West High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Edgewood College. Before Kay started college she traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico, and Alaska. She loved the great outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Kay was very involved with the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council where she served two terms as president.
She began her company of Down Home Computing, October 1, 1998. She loved working with small business’s and senior citizens, guiding them through the everchanging world of computers and software. Kay was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a joyful laugh and a smile that would light up the room. Kay was kind and passionate. She will be forever missed.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, Matt Roherty. brother, Douglas (Donna) Woodman, sisters in law, Maggie (Tony) Juris, Mary Pat Dilly, Ann Roberts, brother-in-law, Mike (Sue) Roherty, and many nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Janet Woodman, her in-laws, Paul and Theresa Roherty, and a brother-in-law, Paul Roherty Jr.
Until we meet again.
A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 6 pm on Friday, August 25,2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City, WI 53583.
