Kay Marie (Bolke) Gruenweller

WINDSOR – Kay Marie Gruenweller, age 59, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 with family by her side at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born May 7, 1960 in Hinsdale, IL, a daughter of Richard and Doris (Johnson) Bolke. Kay grew up in Villa Park, IL, and enjoyed many weekends and summers spent at the family cabin on the Wisconsin River. She graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1978 and then went on to graduate from UW Madison. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Gruenweller on August 16, 1990 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Kay enjoyed spending time in nature and above all, she cherished special moments with family and friends.

Kay is survived by her husband, Don Gruenweller; daughter, Kristin Gruenweller; siblings, Richard Bolke, Julie (Rob) Dean, Laurie Bohn; and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son in infancy, Karl Magnus; and a brother, Tom Bolke.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Memorials may be made to Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 Mid Town Rd., Verona, WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

