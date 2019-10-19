MADISON- Kay Liddicoat, 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at St. Mary's hospital in the company of her daughters, several grandchildren, and her very dear friend, Shirley Vandal. She was born in Kenosha on December 23rd, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Frances (Walley) Kertz. Her parents divorced when she was eight and her mother went on to marry Marcus Amundsen when Kay was eleven. Mark kindly and genuinely raised her as his own. Additionally, she gained a stepsister, Marjorie (Amundsen) Burns.

Kay graduated from Kenosha's Bradford High School, went on to complete her Elementary Education degree at UW-Madison, and taught for several years in the Madison School District. She had two daughters, Amy and Susan, with her former husband, Roy Liddicoat. She stayed home to raise the girls, volunteered in the schools, lead their Girl Scout troops, worked at the election polls, and volunteered for political candidates. As her children grew up, she began teaching matting and framing classes at MATC and managed an art gallery. Her love of volunteering in the schools and at church continued throughout her life, until recent health challenges limited her.

Kay's greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours with her seven grandchildren. She left them with special memories, many lessons, and an unending sense of her love for them. In recent years, she stayed active with her many friends, church involvement and Tai Chi classes. Kay felt blessed to remain independent and in her own home right up until five days before her death. Her last lesson to her children and grandchildren was to gracefully accept death when it is your time - soldier through what is presented to you with a strong spirit and faith, keep your humor, honor and thank each and every person you meet--no matter the circumstances, and probably the most important to Kay, cherish your family and friends.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Amy (Russ) Hermus, and Susan Liddicoat; former son-in-laws, Reini Straubhaar, and Chris Cooley; grandchildren, David, James, Julia, John, Ashley, Gregory, and Grace; sister Marjorie (Amundsen) Burns; her former husband Roy Liddicoat; former brother-in-law, Art (Annie) Liddicoat; and nieces and nephews, Jon, Betsy, and Katie Liddicoat.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Marcus Amundsen; and former in-laws, Roy and Alice Liddicoat.

We would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's hospital, and several extraordinary care providers: Emily Ezdon RN, Steph King CNA, Ken Laboski RN, and Andrea Simons NP. They helped us through an unexpected and difficult journey with the most amazing compassion, skill, and dedication. A very special thanks also goes out to Father Andy Jones for the loving ministry he has provided for so many years at St. Andrew's church.

A celebration of life service will be held for Kay on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1833 Regent St., Madison at 11am. Visitation will be held at 10 am and a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.