Columbus – Kay Iris Elert, age 85, passed away on September 13, 2023 at At Home Again Columbus in Columbus, WI. She was born on April 16, 1938 in Friendship of Adams County to Carl and Jessie (Rathbun) Sullivan.
She graduated from East High School in 1956. Kay married Raymond Jerome Elert on October 11, 1958. She worked as a bank teller at Monona Grove State Bank and her favorite part of that job was greeting and seeing customers. They were Elk’s Club members, and both retired early to enjoy life and travel, visiting many Caribbean islands, Hawaii 5 times, and took several cruises. Kay would often share stories of her love for gambling (playing the slots) and being with family and friends. She had a way of lighting up a room whenever she walked in. Her kind-hearted spirit, quick wit, and ability to connect with others was effortless. It was no surprise when someone would recognize her wherever she went as she left a lasting impression with people.
She will be dearly missed and often thought of as we remember the many calls asking how our day was, and every birthday and holiday gathering she made special throughout all the years. She is survived by her son Scott (Ginny) Elert; grandchildren Amber (Nick), Erin (Jimmy), Suzie (Pete), Ryan, Zach (Janelle), Jordan (Kaylie); great grandchildren Kiley, Sophie, Noah, Olivia, Rylee, Dakota, and Jaxtyn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and daughter Shelly. She is reunited with parents, brother, sister and in-laws celebrating being all together again.
Our gratitude and appreciation go out to the Agrace Hospice care team professionals who were so kind, compassionate, and supportive. As well as the Columbus Home Again staff for providing her with a nice space to spend her last few months.
Private services will be held at the funeral home.
