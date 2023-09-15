Kay Iris Elert

Columbus – Kay Iris Elert, age 85, passed away on September 13, 2023 at At Home Again Columbus in Columbus, WI. She was born on April 16, 1938 in Friendship of Adams County to Carl and Jessie (Rathbun) Sullivan.

She graduated from East High School in 1956. Kay married Raymond Jerome Elert on October 11, 1958. She worked as a bank teller at Monona Grove State Bank and her favorite part of that job was greeting and seeing customers. They were Elk’s Club members, and both retired early to enjoy life and travel, visiting many Caribbean islands, Hawaii 5 times, and took several cruises. Kay would often share stories of her love for gambling (playing the slots) and being with family and friends. She had a way of lighting up a room whenever she walked in. Her kind-hearted spirit, quick wit, and ability to connect with others was effortless. It was no surprise when someone would recognize her wherever she went as she left a lasting impression with people.