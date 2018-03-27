MADISON- Kay Frances Brockert, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Karmenta Care Center.

She was born on July 13, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Jurgen and Lucille (Kalbflisch) Tollefson.

Kay was a successful owner and operator of Brockert’s Tavern in Cottage Grove for 20 plus years before her retirement. She took great pride in her thriving business, building that tavern from the ground up was an extraordinary accomplishment. Kay would often treat herself to an old black and white movie, there was no better way to enjoy a classic flick then on her big screen TV. She was artistically driven by film and was inspired to become an actress herself. Another profound inspiration in her life, was her Grandma Emma. Kay was blessed to share so many memories with her Grandma Emma and offered incredible care and compassion to her in her later years.

Above all, Kay’s favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. Each moment was a memory made. Kay is survived by her daughters, Juli (Pete) Anderson and Jill (Tab) Boese; brother, Jeff Tollefson; granddaughters, Jessica (Joe) Borszich and Jamie (Amos) Hynek; seven great-grandchildren; former husband, Ralph Brockert; and many other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandchild, Braden Krenz; and maternal grandmother, Emma Kalbflisch.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr. Madison, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

The family of Kay would like to thank everyone at Agrace HospiceCare and Karmenta Center for the loving care provided to their mother.

Online condolences may be made atwww.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420