OREGON-It is with heavy hearts the family of Kay E. (Mandt) Larson announce her passing on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019.



Kay was a creative, caring, and loving soul. She made many friends along her way and always had a smile on her face. We will cherish our memories and the time we had with Kay.



Kay is survived by her brothers, Jim and Jerry (Debbie) Mandt; nieces, Megan and McKenzie Mandt; nephews, Cory (Kayleigh) and Chad (Alicia) Mandt; many cousins; and a community of caring friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A private service will be held to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



