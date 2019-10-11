Obituaries

Kathy Postawa

MIDDLETON – Kathy Postawa, age 63, passed away early morning on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at home.

She died of COPD and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. She leaves behind her sister, Vera; brother, Jon (Xina); sisters-in-law, Pat Postawa and Chris Postawa; her many nieces and nephews; and her good friends and cousins. She joins her parents, Stanley and Vera, and her brothers, Butch, Frank and Joe, in Heaven. No services will be held.

