Kathryn Wick

Kathryn I. (Holland) Wick, age 82, of Gratiot, WI passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family. Kathryn Irene (Holland) Wick was born March 21, 1941 to Genevieve M. Hanson and Bernard Richardson. Later to be adopted by Clarence Holland (which she was very proud to be his daughter). Kathryn was born in Hub City, WI and raised in Gratiot. She attended and graduated from Gratiot Union Free High School in Gratiot, where she met her future husband, Clarion F. Wick.
On August 30, 1959 Kathryn married the love and best friend of her life, Clarion Wick at the West Wiota Lutheran Church in rural Gratiot. Kathryn and Clarion have shared over 60 years together farming and watching their family grow.
They were blessed with five children:
Christine Wick of Dodgeville, WI
Carla (Pete Coates) Wick of Monroe, WI
Charles (Lori) Wick of Gratiot, WI
Carey (Rita) Wick of Gratiot, WI
Craig Wick - deceased in 1987
Harold Scace (adopted son) - deceased in March, 2023
Kathryn is survived by her three grandchildren: Roch Olson, Randall (Jackie) Yaun and Cody Wick; four step-grandchildren: Willy Nelson, Morgan (Gerald) Hollis, Emma Berget (Adison Storey, fiancé) and Tyler Berget; great grand-daughters, Madisyn and Rielle Yaun; great grandsons, Keaton Nelson and Jax Jay Storey; her brother, William Holland; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Holland; her sister and brother-in-law, Carin and Don Miller. Besides her son, Kathryn was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarion; parents and parents-in-law.
Kathryn lived and farmed in rural Gratiot all of her adult life. She was a member of the Pecatonica Bit and Spur Saddle Club. She enjoyed riding horses, sewing, crocheting, cross stitch, needlepoint, and giving her treasures to her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers (sometimes both at the same time). Her most important time was spent watching her grandchildren play sports.
Kathryn’s second career was at Roelli’s Cheese Haus, rural Shullsburg. You could always find her behind the counter making the best ice cream cones or sandwiches. Her friendly smile greeted everyone who stepped through the door, and if you weren't sure what you wanted to purchase, she would make sure your bag was full of delicious products, including cheese curds!
Kathryn cherished long rides with Clarion through the countryside and time spent with her family. Family was everything to her! She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by family, friends and her community.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Rd 78, South Wayne, WI 53587) with Rev. Glenn Andes of Gratiot Evangelical Free Church in Gratiot officiating. Burial will be in West Wiota Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at Wiota Lutheran Church and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
