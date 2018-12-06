Kathryn Louise Wolfgram, age 57, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, after a hard-fought, three-year-plus battle with cancer. Though the disease and treatments tapped her strength at times, she never lost her spirit, determination and sense of humor.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday December 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church 620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI. The family will meet with visitors from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Steven Kottke, Assistant to the Bishop, will be officiating.

Kathryn was born August 8, 1961, in Morton Grove, Illinois, the second of four daughters born to Richard and Jean Snyder. The family moved to Kenosha, Wis., when Kathy was a young child. She grew up in Kenosha, attending local schools and graduating from Bradford High School in 1979. She then attended Carthage College in Kenosha, graduating summa cum laude with a degree in art education in 1983.

On September 8, 1984, she married Craig Wolfgram in Siebert Chapel at Carthage College. After a honeymoon in Somerset and London, the Wolfgrams moved to different towns in the first years of their marriage as Rev. Craig Wolfgram served at Lutheran churches in Utica, MI, Rock/Perkins, Mich., Shawano, WI., and Rosendale, WI. In 2000, they moved to Wisconsin Dells, where Craig is the pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church. Kathy worked as an art teacher in the Mid-Peninsula School District and Shawano School District. She also worked at Land’s End.

Kathy was a talented seamstress and made beautiful dresses and Halloween costumes for her daughter when she was young. Kathy was also known for being a wonderful baker. Her family and friends will forever miss her Christmas cookies and cheesecakes. Kathy, Craig and Caitlin enjoyed traveling and enjoyed cruises to Alaska and Hawaii. They also made trips to Europe, visiting France, Greece, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland among other destinations.

Kathy was an avid reader and enjoyed British TV shows, including “Masterpiece” and British comedies. Kathy was extremely proud of Caitlin’s hard work and dedication which took her to UW-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. When Caitlin received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree on May 11, 2018 it was a celebration that she treasured.

In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by her mother, Jean Snyder of Kenosha; sisters, Karen Snyder (Ralph Giannola), Elizabeth Snyder (Rex Davenport) both of Kenosha, and Patricia Snyder (Steve Stockton) of Atlanta, Georgia; and nephew, Nicholas Stockton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Diane Toonen (Tom) of Greenville, WI; her mother-in-law, Betty Wolfgram of Appleton, along with niece Jessica Toonen and nephew, Josh Toonen.