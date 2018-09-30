Madison--Kathryn Lois Ramberg passed away Friday, September 28, 2018. Kathryn was born on June 7, 1924, the daughter of Rudolph And Ruby (Bringe) Ramberg in West Prairie, Wisconsin. Kathryn graduated from Rockford West High School and the University of Wisconsin. She was employed by Dane County for 32 years, retiring as Deputy Register in Probate for Dane County Court. A longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, she was active with the church archives for over 30 years. She is a member of XYZ and Evelyn Circle. Kathryn enjoyed membership in the Madison Civics Club and Gudrid Reading Circle, a Scandinavian literary club.



She is survived by a brother-in-law, Merle James of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; nephews and nieces, David James (Karen) Acton, Ma., Nicky James, Jennifer James, Fraser, Colorado, Arthur Goodwin, Justin Goodwin, Kevin Goodwin, Kelly Goodwin, Newmarket, N.H., Terese Tempereau, Natasha Trumbo, Oksana Brillinger, San Diego, Ca., and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Arleen Tempereau and Charlotte James, as well as nephew, Frederick Tempereau and niece Nancy Goodwin.



Funeral services will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, WI 53703 on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to Oakwood Foundation, or Bethel Lutheran Church Media Ministry. Please share a memory.