Kathryn L. Rufener

Kathryn Leona (Blumer) Rufener entered her heavenly home on March 23 at Pleasant View

Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Henry and Catherine

(Voegeli) Blumer. She was born on September 17, 1921 on the century farm where she resided

her entire life.



Kathryn was introduced to Armin, her husband of 71 years, by his sister Gertrude on the square

in Monroe. Their first date was a dance at Turner Hall, which lead to their marriage at St. John’s

United Church of Christ on February 12, 1941. They returned to Turner Hall for their wedding

dance, 25th anniversary dance, and many other celebrations together. Her greatest joy and

lasting legacy in life came from her family, including 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 27

great-grandchildren. She was a champion for her family, a fun-loving and self confident woman

who taught us that if you were determined, worked hard, and set your mind to it, anything was

possible. Her family includes: Son Ron Rufener (special friend Marilyn) and grandson Scott

(Kaew) Rufener; Daughter Linda (Mark) Wells and grandchildren Aimee (Bill) Goebeli, Jared

(Annie) Wells, Brianna (Justin) Coverstone, Benjamin (Carolyn) Wells, Abbey (Ben) Garard;

Daughter Darleen (Joe) Walraven; Daughter Joann (Mike) Huber and grandchildren Kathryn

(Sid) Kenyon and Joseph Huber and Daughter Donna (Erick) Bisegger and grandchildren Elise

(Chris) Morris, Erin (Chad) Witz, Andrew Bisegger, Alex (Annmarie) Bisegger, Ross (Michelle)

Bisegger, and Collin Bisegger.



Kathryn attended the Dolan rural school earning top student honors in Green County. She

returned to school in her 50’s and earned her high school diploma. She later worked for

Blackhawk Tech to encourage others to earn their GED. Kathryn was an excellent manager,

skills she learned at an early age when she oversaw farm operations after her father became

blind. She used these skills throughout her life as she managed a home and farm, also working

in various jobs to supplement the family’s income.



Kathryn served on the Green County Board of Supervisors and had a lifelong interest in current

events and politics. She served as an election judge and assisted disabled and elderly voters.

She supported political candidates, wrote letters to elected representatives, and was an

excellent debater.



Kathryn was involved in many community service organizations including the Aging and

Disability Advisory Committee at both state and county levels. She was a member of the Moose

Lodge, Green County Homemakers, and the Gideon’s Auxiliary. In 2006 Kathryn was named

an Ageless Hero, receiving the Senior Achievement Award from the Coalition of Wisconsin

Aging Groups, of which she was very proud.



Armin and Kathryn celebrated their Swiss heritage and were selected as Cheese Days King and

Queen in 1987. They loved Cheese Days and never missed it. They continued to be involved

with Cheese Days Committees, Ag Chest, FFA, Breakfast on the Farm and promoting Green

County tourism.



An active member of the Monroe Bible Church for many years, Kathryn especially enjoyed Bible

study and PrimeTimers senior groups. She was a Green County Fair exhibitor for decades and

was proud of her many entries. Traveling, playing cards, gardening, flowers, polka music,

reading, going out to eat and visiting with friends brought her great joy. A lifelong Green County

resident, you could always count on Kathryn to know everyone in town, and who their relatives

were too!



Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Armin, sister Wilma Rothenbuehler,

brother Harold Blumer, dear niece Marian McGuire and extended family members.



Visitation will be held at the Monroe Bible Church on Tuesday, March 27 from 4 - 7 pm and from

10 to 11 am prior to the funeral on Wednesday, March 28. The funeral service will be held at

Monroe Bible Church, 2613 8th Avenue at 11 am with Pastor Dan Krahenbuehl officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. The Newcomer Funeral Home Monroe is assisting the

family. Should you wish to honor Kathryn with a memorial, please send it to Samaritan's Purse

or the Monroe Bible Church. Condolences may be shared at newcomerfuneralhome.net.



The family would like to thank Kathryn’s home caregivers and those during her brief stay at

Pleasant View for the compassionate care and concern they provided. Mom, we will miss your

wisdom, kindness and giving heart - you have inspired and set an example for all of us.