Kathryn L. Grenzow, 99, of Monroe, formerly of Monticello, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home. Kathryn was born January 1, 1924 in Orangeville, IL, the daughter of Lester and Mabel (Clarno) Schulz. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1941 and was united in marriage to George Grenzow on June 4, 1942. She was employed for 15 years as a postal clerk. Katie was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello where she served on the Ladies Aid. She was also a former President of the Monticello EUB Ladies Aid and worked as a bookkeeper for the Monticello Sales Barn. She loved getting visits from her family and in her younger years enjoyed gardening, camping with family, and always loved bird watching.
She is survived by two sons, Rolland (Sally) Grenzow of Wheaton, IL, Jim (Cathy) Grenzow of Sun Prairie; four granddaughters, Christina (Brian) Walter, Kelly Larkins, Stacey (Mike) Pisani, Sara (Ken) Kucik; and nine great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Lois Maze. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, on August 3, 1995; four brothers, Harold, Marian, Lester Jr., and Paul Schulz; and three sisters, Ruth Stauffer, Elaine Maurermann, and Doris Ziltner.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in Kathryn’s name for Zwingli Church. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
Katie’s family deeply appreciates the care and thoughtfulness of everyone at Aster Assisted Living and Monroe Hospice Home.
