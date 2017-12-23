Kathryn L. Briggs

OREGON - It is with great sadness that the family of Kathryn Lucille Briggs announces her passing on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at the age of 88 years.

Kathryn will be lovingly remembered by her children, Terry Briggs, Marcia (Garry) Gordinier, Patricia (Lonny) Servin, Jeff Briggs and Peter Briggs. Kathryn will also be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Glenn Briggs, and by her daughter, Cheryl (William) Anacker.

Kathryn loved her family, traveling and keeping a meticulous home. She was quick-witted and spirited, and will be missed greatly.

There will be a private, graveside service at a later date. Those who wish, may make memorial donations in memory of Kathryn to Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center, 400 N Morris St, Stoughton, WI 53589.