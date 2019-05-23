Belleville, WI-Kathryn “Kathy” Buechel, age 57, passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

She was born on April 12, 1962 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Calvin and Grace (Klapper) Hageman. Kathy attended Belleville Schools and graduated from the New Glarus Bible School. On April 26, 1984 she was united in marriage to Brett Buechel. Kathy was a feisty, fun-loving woman who loved nature and all its creatures especially eagles, loons, wolves, and deer. She had a special talent for creating crystal and semi-precious stone necklaces and jewelry. Her times spent vacationing in Minocqua and Jamaica were cherished memories and experiences - she treasured her times spent with family and friends here and in Jamaica.

Kathy is survived by her siblings Linda (Rosendo Diaz) LeRoy, Judy (William Warner) Hageman, Tom (Karen Fonte) Hageman, and Jeff (Leah) Hageman, husband Brett, nieces, nephews, other family, and her feline companion Georgie.

She was preceded in death by her mother Grace on December 13, 2005, and father Cal on May 13, 2019.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt thank you to Kathy’s special friend and caregiver Carmen McDonald. They would also like to thank her friend Lucas, Dr. Milsap, and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc for the kind and compassionate care given to Kathy.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

