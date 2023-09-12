Dodgeville – Kathryn Eileen Honerbaum (Crubaugh), age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023 following a five year battle with breast cancer, which most likely could have been exacerbated by her Diet Coke addiction. She was at home, surrounded by her family, with love.
Kathy, the daughter of Marcella and LaVerne Crubaugh, was born on April 7, 1945 in Dodgeville, WI where she was the baby of six children. Self admittedly she was very spoiled, but never spoiled rotten, although her siblings, Jean, Mike, Mary, Marcia and John may have disagreed.
On August 6, 1966 Kathy married the love of her life, Duane Honerbaum and together they had four children, Stefanie (Frank) Harper-Paul, Peter (Carrie) Honerbaum, Kara (Matt) Boyer and Erin (Marc) Jacobson. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Elle, Libby, Aidan and Joey… all of whom rocked Kathy’s world. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Mike (Florence) Crubaugh, her husband, Duane, her daughter, Erin Jacobson and her brothers-in-law, Charles Horisberger, Dick Holmes, Dick Osthoff, Harry Weber and her sister-in-law Jocille Weber.
Kathy had a 55 year long nursing career which was truly her calling. She did hospice care, private care, as well as emergency room care at Upland Hills Health. She was fortunate enough to even work in the same ER as her beloved daughter, Erin Jacobson. Kathy touched the souls of many people she came across in both her personal and professional life and will not soon be forgotten. To know her was to love her. To know her was also to know that she had to be dragged, quite forcefully, into retirement, not once, but twice as she absolutely loved what she did and she did it exceptionally well.
Kathy was someone who was down for almost anything. She and her husband shared a love for travel and one of their most favorite spots was Clearwater Beach, FL where there were many, many trips throughout many, many years with her Duane, their children, grandchildren and friends. She also loved trips with her sisters to Door County and anywhere else the wind would blow her so long as good company was alongside for the journey. You could call her up and ask her to go almost anywhere and she’d be ready to go… even when she wasn’t feeling well. Nothing kept Kathy down, especially if you were going shopping. You would also often find Kathy at her grandkids’ sporting/school events with a big bag of popcorn and the sweetest smile. She loved those kids something fierce. She was devoted to her family and friends from the beginning of time and up to the end.
While Kathy absolutely loved to be out and about with her people, her most ideal evening would involve watching a Hallmark movie, getting curled up with a good book in the bathtub and drinking, you guessed it, a Diet Coke.
Kathy never let the negatives drag her down. She was a fierce force to be reckoned with and fought some really tough battles. She lost her husband and she fought breast cancer at the same time her daughter, Erin Jacobson, was losing her battle to breast cancer. To describe Kathy as tough and admirable is an understatement. She will fondly be remembered for courage and kindness and her sense of humor. No matter what, she always found a way to make us laugh with her witty and sometimes, sarcastic humor. They say our grief only comes from where there was once immense love. What an incredible woman she was and she will forever be missed.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
We would like to send a huge thank you to Kathy’s special angels, Gloria (Vern) Ott and Marcia (Bob) Metcalf, as well as all of her other dear friends and family. Chuck Misky, thank you for being such a huge part of our lives and being so dear to our mom. You all will never know how much you meant to her. We’d also like to thank Agrace hospice nurses who helped guide us and her on her journey home and we’d also like to thank Dodgeville EMS, Upland Hills Health and Gorgen Funeral Services for the exceptional and gentle care of our mother.
