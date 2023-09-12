Kathryn Eileen Honerbaum

Dodgeville – Kathryn Eileen Honerbaum (Crubaugh), age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023 following a five year battle with breast cancer, which most likely could have been exacerbated by her Diet Coke addiction. She was at home, surrounded by her family, with love.

Kathy, the daughter of Marcella and LaVerne Crubaugh, was born on April 7, 1945 in Dodgeville, WI where she was the baby of six children. Self admittedly she was very spoiled, but never spoiled rotten, although her siblings, Jean, Mike, Mary, Marcia and John may have disagreed.