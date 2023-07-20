Kathryn D. Woods

Kathryn D. Woods, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, 2023. She was born October 24th, 1932 to Evelyn and Wesley Stoker in Ladysmith, WI. She married Kenneth Woods April 30, 1949 in Ladysmith. They had three sons Terry, Floyd and Keith.

Kay and Ken moved to DeLand Florida. She was a supervisor at Rochus hypodermic plant. They moved to Fort Atkinson in 1962 where she worked at Jones Diary Farm for 32 years. She also worked at Best Western, Fort Atkinson Middle School and Pick ‘n Save. She volunteered at the VFW and American Legion for many years, where she was a member of both. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church ever since she moved to Fort Atkinson.

