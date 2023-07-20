Kathryn D. Woods, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, 2023. She was born October 24th, 1932 to Evelyn and Wesley Stoker in Ladysmith, WI. She married Kenneth Woods April 30, 1949 in Ladysmith. They had three sons Terry, Floyd and Keith.
Kay and Ken moved to DeLand Florida. She was a supervisor at Rochus hypodermic plant. They moved to Fort Atkinson in 1962 where she worked at Jones Diary Farm for 32 years. She also worked at Best Western, Fort Atkinson Middle School and Pick ‘n Save. She volunteered at the VFW and American Legion for many years, where she was a member of both. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church ever since she moved to Fort Atkinson.
Kay and Ken loved camping and snowmobiling. They belonged to Blackhawk Campers Association, Driftskippers and Whitewater snowmobiling clubs. Kay was a very devoted country music fan. Kay dearly loved sunsets, flowers, trees in bloom, birds and looking at Gods wonders. Kay and her son Keith would go to Norlands to watch the sunset in her pj’s. She loved being at her son Floyd’s house on the deck enjoying all the flowers and birds while having a beer or wine. She also loved watching her son Terry sing and play guitar.
She is survived by her sons Floyd Woods and Keith Woods. Grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) Woods, Jason Woods, Leslie (Aaron) Rude, Jessica Zimmerman, Paige (David Cosbey) Woods, Sean Woods and Lisa Woods. Great grandchildren Tiffany (Karl Briedrick), Jacob (Hannah) and Jeremiah (Megan Lamke) Woods, Gracie Rude, Julia Smith, Nathan Woods, Vada Cosbey. Great Great granddaughter Lucille Woods. Sister Shirley Hraban, sister-in-law Kathy (Woods) Martin and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, beloved son Terry, brothers Allen and LaVern Stoker and sister Georgean Banker and daughter-in-law Jeannette Woods. Kay is with them, for she loved her God. Kay loved her family very much and was always there for all!
A Celebration of Kay’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.