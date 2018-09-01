MADISON - Kathryn Cerniglia Ellenbecker (age 59) passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday August 29th, 2018. Kathy was born on April 9th, 1959, the daughter of Joseph and the late Reta Kay (Duncan) Cerniglia.

Kathy graduated from Middleton High School where she was a friend to everyone she met. She also attended Madison Area Technical College where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. She married Rod Ellenbecker on October 15th, 1983. Prior to her son Ryan's birth in 1992, she was employed at Suby Von Haden and Associates for numerous years.

Kathy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1989 and she eventually moved to Four Winds Manor for continued care. She was just 46 years young. Kathy was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband Rod and son Ryan. She enjoyed crafting, jewelry making, baking, and music. Throughout the years at Four Winds Manor, she was visited often by her family and friends, and built longtime relationships with the staff there. She was a strong supporter of her son Ryan throughout his education, career, and lifetime events.

Kathy is survived by her beloved son Ryan (Cinthia Dom) Ellenbecker, former spouse Rod Ellenbecker, father Joseph A. Cerniglia, brothers; Tony (Jerri) Cerniglia and Dominic (Robyn) Cerniglia. She is further survived by her best friend "My Scotty" Duckwitz; uncles and aunts Charles (Helen) Duncan, Curt Duncan, Sandy (Irv) Duncan, Peter (Joann) Cerniglia, Russ (Candi) Cerniglia, Vito (Sandy) Cerniglia; Shelly Ellenbecker and Marcy Ellenbecker, along with many cousins, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother Reta Kay (Duncan) Cerniglia, Uncle Bill Duncan, and Aunt Mary Duncan and her grandparents George and Theresa Cerniglia and Charles and Myrtle Duncan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST THOMAS AQUINAS, 602 Everglades Dr., Madison WI, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday September 6th, 2018, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The family extends a special thank you to the amazing staff at Four Winds Manor and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Kathy's honor to the National MS Society: Wisconsin Chapter or at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/WIGChapter?pxfid=570208&fr_id=7383&pg=fund