Kathryn Arleen Haralson

Kathryn Arleen Griswold Haralson, 97, daughter of Frank Shattuck Griswold and Kathryn Ottilia Starr Griswold of Green Bay; the last survivor of four siblings, Eleanor, Frank and Lorraine; loving wife and widow of Howard "Howie" Haralson; the mother of four children, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six; died peacefully on June 30, 2019, in Sun Prairie, with courage, quiet strength, and unfailing kindness toward others.

Kathryn "Kay" was born on April 18, 1922, in Green Bay. There she exhibited her vigorous, life-affirming character in activities like speed-skating and fishing, and had an abiding passion for dogs. During World War II, Kay bravely entered the U.S. Women's Army Corps, and was assigned to the stenography pool for Allied Operations in Paris and Frankfurt.

She attained the rank of sergeant, having been awarded the Bronze Service Star, WAAC Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

After the war, she met her future husband, Howard, of Black River Falls, at the UW-Madison. She obtained her degree in Elementary Education and he in Social Work, focusing on helping those with developmental disabilities.

They married in Green Bay on Aug. 28, 1948, then moved to Superior, and finally to Middleton. Kay was a devoted wife and the cherished matriarch of a growing clan; she loved cooking, sewing and knitting, and nurturing her family; she enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage, was an excellent golfer, and was among the best bowlers in town. Kay was for many years a prized and influential teacher at Springfield Elementary School. She was also a generous community volunteer, helping out on many fronts. Her unique spirit of fun, adventure, and cultural interest shone through later in life as she became a "globe-trotter," traveling to forty-nine countries and covering all seven continents.

Kay's much-loved and loving Howie preceded her in death. Her survivors, grieving, but thankful for her gracious presence and deliverance, include sons, Scott Haralson (Laurie Matthews) and Eric Haralson (Susan Notkin); daughters, Becky Allen (Rick) and Kathy Thompson (Mike); grandchildren, Sara Haralson (Jon Goldman), Lucas Haralson, Nick Allen (Vanessa), Caitlin Allen-Randolph (Levi Randolph), Dan Thompson and Kris Thompson (MiKayla Sanocki); and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Abigail, Emily, Madelyn and Talia.

God rest the soul of our remarkable Kay Haralson.

