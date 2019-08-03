Kathryn Ann Schultz

Kathryn "Kay" Ann Schultz, 77, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

Kay was born on November 9, 1941 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Ganser) Schultz.

A 1959 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, she loved planning and leading her class reunions.

Kay was a very caring and loving person, who always enjoyed talking and visiting with people. She was also a huge sports fan, cheering on the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Kay is survived by her son, Scott (Robyn) Schultz of Fort Atkinson; siblings, Mary (Eugene) Frohmader of Fort Atkinson, Richard Schultz of Fort Atkinson, Steven Schultz of Oxford and Sue (Thomas) Rode of Jefferson and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson with Fr. Tim Renz celebrating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until time of service. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.