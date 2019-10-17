Kathryn A. Lund, 81 of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville following a tough fought battle with congestive heart failure.

Kathryn was born on September 8, 1938 in Edgerton, daughter of the late Clarence and Rita (Procknow) Kriedeman. She graduated from Cambridge High School and later married Richard Lund on July 12, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2006.

Years ago Kathryn played in an area Polka band and had worked at Hamlin Inc. in Lake Mills for many years. After retirement she was a greeter at Walmart in Jefferson. She had also been a faithful member of Rockdale Lutheran Church prior to her illness.

Kathryn was a great mother to her children and loved to entertain and cook for the holiday gatherings.

Kathryn is survived by her children, Debra (Harold) Benson of Lake Mills, Michael (Paula) Lund of Edgerton and Dale Lund of Stoughton; step daughter, Linda (Gary) Harmon of Madison; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her step father, Rudolph Behm; son, Richard Lund Jr. and her 4 siblings.

Following her wishes, a private graveside service took place at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Rockdale Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to Dan and Sheryl Hensel for being great neighbors and always looking after mom.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.