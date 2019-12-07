OREGON/NEKOOSA-Kathleen Verna Krueger was reunited with her beloved husband, H. Douglas Krueger Jr, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. What seems like a short 3-1/2 years since she was with him, it was an eternity on Earth for two that were meant to be with each other.

Kathleen was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. on May 4, 1949 to Don Sr. and Nip Schill. She was raised by loving parents and surrounded by her built in best friends, Don Jr, Mary Ann (Mimi), Mike, and Tom. Family, love, laughter, and music were the foundation of her life and she passed that on to all that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Kathleen was introduced to her husband, Doug in 1969. When a girl knows, a girl knows and after a short courtship, Doug proposed to Kathleen on the shores of their beloved Lake Sherwood.

Doug and Kathleen found themselves in New York and Illinois raising their two daughters, Stacy and Jenna. They were active in the community, church and dedicated to every aspect of raising their daughters. But the second the youngest, Jenna, graduated from high school and was away at school, the Illinois house was on the market and they were back on Lake Sherwood for good.

A self-proclaimed introvert, Kathleen defied that definition in life. Kathleen proudly worked at US Bank and Incourage Community Foundation. She was an active community member and proudly served on several local committees for the Town of Rome and Woodland Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed visiting people at the senior community and delivering Meals on Wheels. And trust us, she was no introvert. A stop by Sherwood Lodge was proof enough. It would take Kathleen 20 minutes to make it from the front door to the table because she was busy being "an introvert" and stopping to say hello to EVERY single person in the establishment. You could often hear her share her introverted-ness during karaoke – singing a perfect rendition of Crazy, a harmony with her brothers, or an entertaining song that allowed her tone-deaf husband in on the fun. And there may or may have not been a time when there were performances from atop the bar with her sister singing in perfect harmony.

That may be an urban legend that we are now confirming.

Kathleen lived her life through loving others. To those she loved, there was no question she loved you and would do anything for you. She was the best mother and friend to her daughters and an AMAZING grandmother who loved Ian, Sydney, Molly, and Luella with every ounce of her being. From an early age the grandkids were learning a love of music and enjoying time at Camp Run-A-Muck, boating, fishing, swimming, water fights and wagon rides until they fell asleep.

Although her time was too short with us, her love will stay with us all and impact us and our generations to follow.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, H. Douglas Krueger Jr; her parents, Don Sr. and Nip Schill; her parents-in-law, Herbert Sr. and Evelyn Krueger; and sister-in-law, Karen Stemen. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Paul) Charles and Jenna Sheehan; grandchildren, Ian Krueger Charles, Sydney Rae Charles, Molly Rose Sheehan and Luella Grace Sheehan; siblings, Don Jr (Karol) Schill, Mary Ann (Bill) Nimtz, Mike (Patti) Schill, and Tom (Jane) Schill; and brother-in-law, Mike Stemen.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to AFTD – The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Kathleen was diagnosed with this little-known variant of dementia and more research is desperately needed.

To our angels here on Earth, Nicole, Uriah and the staff at BeeHive Homes of Mt. Horeb. We love you and are eternally grateful for the love, care and friendship you showered our Mother with while she was in your care.