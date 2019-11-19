Madison - Kathleen Roe Mortell passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17, 2019 at age 90 with her loved ones nearby.

Kathy was born Sept. 24, 1929 in Fond Du Lac, WI, the daughter of Charles Roe and Mary Hanlon Roe. She grew up in Floral Park, NY and graduated with a BA in Business from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. In 1951, she married Dr. William P. Mortell (d. 1994). In 1961, Bill and Kathy settled in Madison and raised their seven children who were their joy.

Kathy was a loving and devoted mother. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace parish where she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, PTO President, Parish Council Member, and Communion Minister. She also worked on the staff of Madison West High School for 17 years. Kathy was also active in the community of Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart, and with Computers To Help People, a non-profit that assisted disabled people.

Kathy loved the family cottage at Roe Point on Lake Winnebago. She was a buoyant, energetic person who enjoyed playing Bridge, the Sunday morning news shows, classic movies, and reading mysteries.

Kathy is survived by her children Charles, Molly d. 2017 (Cecelia Figueroa), Paul (Jane), Mari (Clemens Kwee), Jacqueline (Matthew Martini), Kathleen (Cliff McIntosh), Colleen, and grandchildren Delia, William, Carolyn, Jackson, Sofia, Sarina, Nicholas (Madeleine), Madison, Sheila, and Martin.

She is also survived by her siblings Robert Roe and Margaret Diemer, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Kathy's caregivers: Lynn Lynch, Pixie Hiser and the Agrace Hospice Care team.

Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters.

A wake will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6 pm at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 South Owen Dr., Madison, with a visitation one hour prior to the service and reception following. There will be a private interment at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

To send flowers to Kathleen's family, please visit our floral section.