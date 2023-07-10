Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Gehl

MADISON - Kathleen Mary “Kathy” Gehl, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Oakwood Village nursing home. She was born in Medford, Wis., to Edwin and Ida Czarnezki on Dec. 11, 1940.

Kathy graduated from Medford High School and went on to St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wis., and received her Nursing degree. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison as an RN until her first child was born and made the decision to stay at home and raise her family. She married her husband, John Gehl, on Nov. 6, 1965, and they remained married for 53 years until his passing. She was a member of the St. Dennis Church and active in the church choir.