MADISON - Kathleen Mary “Kathy” Gehl, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Oakwood Village nursing home. She was born in Medford, Wis., to Edwin and Ida Czarnezki on Dec. 11, 1940.
Kathy graduated from Medford High School and went on to St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wis., and received her Nursing degree. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison as an RN until her first child was born and made the decision to stay at home and raise her family. She married her husband, John Gehl, on Nov. 6, 1965, and they remained married for 53 years until his passing. She was a member of the St. Dennis Church and active in the church choir.
Kathy always enjoyed visits with her children and grandchildren. One of Kathy’s greatest fears was spiders. Through bravery and determination, she conquered her fear of spiders by owning a pet tarantula. Kathy was a lover of art and colorful clothing. In her earlier years she enjoyed painting beautiful scenes on the windows during the Christmas season. Some of her favorite hobbies were cooking, being in her garden, listening to music, playing her piano, and her accordion.
Kathy is survived by her sons, Mark Gehl, John (Nicole) Gehl and Matthew (Jodi) Gehl; two grandchildren, Chandlyr Gehl; Jacqlyn Holden and great-grandson Jordan Mennes; sisters, Eleanore (Vince) Gage and Carol (Jerry) Way; and a brother, David Czarnezki. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ida; husband, John; and grandson, Carter Gehl.
A funeral service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with Father Michael Tarigopula presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Lawton Center for Research and Education, Marshfield Medical Research Foundation, 1000 N. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449.