Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Nelson

MADISON - Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Nelson, age 60, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Kathy was born on Oct. 8, 1962, to Thomas and Edith (Biegel) Nelson in Tomah. After Kathy graduated from Tomah Senior High School in 1980, she went on to study art and communications at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.