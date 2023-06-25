MADISON - Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Nelson, age 60, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Kathy was born on Oct. 8, 1962, to Thomas and Edith (Biegel) Nelson in Tomah. After Kathy graduated from Tomah Senior High School in 1980, she went on to study art and communications at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
For the last 30 years Kathy worked for the University of Wisconsin - Madison, most recently at the School of Medicine & Public Health, also the School of Veterinary Medicine and the Waisman Center. Kathy enjoyed working with medical professionals, coordinating events for continuing education.
In 2014, Kathy met the love of her life, Raja Muhammad Hassan. They were married in Madison in November 2017. Kathy and Raja enjoyed sharing and learning about each other’s heritage, resulting in Kathy developing a taste for Pakistani food.
Kathy had a passion for animals throughout her life. She and Raja not only cared for their dog, Bella, but also dog sat for many other dogs at their home. She was passionate about her faith in God and serving at New Life Church of Madison on the council, also by teaching, speaking and being a part of the puppet ministry. Kathy touched many lives through her work and church, and through her many friendships.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Edith Nelson; sister, LaVonne Mackin; and nephews, Timothy Nelson and Christopher Mackin. Kathy is survived by her husband, Raja; brothers, LaVerne (Darlene) Nelson and Gary (Peggy) Nelson; and sisters, Jean (Tom) Groppoli and Nancy Bremmer. Kathy was always close with her family, often organizing family get togethers. Kathy enjoyed being an aunt to her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with their children.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at New Life Lutheran Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, with Pastor Heather Hayward officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah, Wis. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.