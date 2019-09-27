Kathleen M. Russell

Verona – Kathleen Marie (Imhoff) Russell, age 77, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

She was born in Madison, WI on December 26, 1941, to Clarence "Doc" and Elizabeth (Hauser) Imhoff. Kathy enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gambling, garage sales and reading mystery novels. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Kathy worked for the State of Wisconsin for 10 years, before retiring from John Deer Credit Union in 2001.

She is survived by her children, Robert Russell, Rene Ask, James Russell; three grandchildren, John, Jenda (Adam), Shani; three great-grandchildren, Heather, Corey, Trevor; brothers, Ronald, Richard (Mary) and Robert (Agnes); and nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raymond; and her former husband and father of her children, James R. Russell.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625

