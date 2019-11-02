Kathleen M. Poole, 84, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Waunakee Manor.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison at 11am. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Empty Stocking Club, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.