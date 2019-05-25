Kathleen M. "Kate" Wienkes

Kathleen "Kate" Wienkes, age 84, of Highland died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Kate was born on September 11, 1934 in Highland to Jack and Caroline (Whitish) Scheifel. She married Gerald L. Wienkes on February 15, 1954. The couple farmed on the Wienkes Home Farm until retiring to Highland in 1989.

Kate helped with all the farm chores, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, sewing and crafting. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was known for having beautiful flower gardens and an amazing Christmas display inside and outside her home. She was an active member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish. She enjoyed weekly breakfast with her girlfriends and playing cards with family and friends. The snow couldn't melt fast enough for Kate so she could begin mowing her lawn. She cherished her family and it meant everything to her to prepare and serve a meal to the family for every holiday right up to the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald on May 30, 2002; her parents, Jack and Caroline Scheifel; a brother, Donald Scheifel and a brother-in-law, William King.

Kate is survived by six children, Sheila (Alan) Mittelstaedt of Verona; Richard "Fox" Wienkes of Highland; Cindy (Dennis) Brunker of Mt. Horeb; Daniel (Mary) Wienkes of Highland; Ron "Clyde" (Laronda) Wienkes of Bagley and Kevin "George" Wienkes of Highland; ten grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Brunker; Erik Mittelstaedt; Derek (Brittany) Wienkes; Tim Wienkes; Megan Wienkes; Alanna Wienkes; Carley Wienkes; Caleb Wienkes; Conner Wienkes and Courtlyn (Bastian) Munoz Fuenzalida; four great grandchildren, Liam Brunker; Owen Wienkes, Willow Wienkes and Lorenzo Munoz as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and again on Friday after 10:00 A.M. Gifts in Kate's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Her family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Platteville and Fitchburg for their compassionate care and Fr. Jim Murphy for his spiritual care. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.c