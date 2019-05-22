Middleton-Kathleen Keleny Meuer Wolf of Middleton Wisconsin died peacefully on May 18th 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Madison Wisconsin.

She was 94. K. adored her family, books and property management. Born July 11, 1924 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Arthur Conely Keleny and Gertrude (Krantz ) Keleny. K was the youngest of 5 siblings. She grew up in Madison Wisconsin, attending St Raphael Cathedral Parish School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1942. K. met and married James D. Meuer at St Raphael Cathedral Sept.21, 1945. They divorced in 1976. Jim Meuer died in 1997.

They have 4 children, Mary Meuer of Las Vegas, NV, Kelly Meuer (Sandy Andringa) of Madison, Wisconsin and their children: Molly, Katy, Keegan (Lauren Unser) and their daughter Eastyn; McKenna and Kaeden; Casey Meuer of Oregon Wisconsin (Sally MacLaren-Meuer former spouse) of Stoughton Wisconsin, and their children: Andrew (Erin Welch) and their children, Marigold and Abraham; Kyla and Carly (Brian Linzmeyer); and Michael Meuer of Durango, Colorado. Kay is survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Ripp Keleny. She is further survived by many dear nieces, nephews, other family and longtime friends.

K met her second husband Fritz E. Wolf while working at The Wisconsin State Civil Aeronautics Commission. They met again in their later years, were married for 10 years, until Fritz’s death in 1997. K was active in the Madison Junior Women’s Club, contributed articles to The Catholic Herald Citizen. Performed and danced her heart out at the annual Edgewood High School “Edgefest” fundraisers and was a founding member of St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, serving on the first Church Building Committee. K. fell in love with property management after securing her Real Estate License in 1980. She was delighted to be able to have acquired income property for each of her 4 children. K. known to her 8 grand children and 3 great grandchildren as “Nommie K” adored play and took great delight in making sure fun was on the menu. From ping-pong games to travelling to New York City taking in FAO Swarz her favorite rite of passage into becoming 8 years old, lit her up.

Her family is grateful for the loving kindness and care given to our Mom at both St. Mary’s Care Center and Agrace Hospice. We also would like to thank the many ER doctors, nurse’s, social worker, therapists and neighbors who cared for her over these past years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr. Madison WI on Friday May 24,2019 at 11 AM. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Lunch will follow after the service. Memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice,5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison Wisconsin, 53711 Or St Mary’s Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove DR. Madison WI. 53719.

“The idea is to die young as late as possible” ~ Ashley Montagu

